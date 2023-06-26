Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 70,824 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $120,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $8.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,831. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.79 and its 200-day moving average is $468.97.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

