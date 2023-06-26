Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.12. 80,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,591. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average of $231.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

