Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $129,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.79. 1,087,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

