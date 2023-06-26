Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.30 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

