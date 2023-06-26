Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $32.09 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.36. 249,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

