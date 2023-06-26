Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. 720,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,578. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.