Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $74.50 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,498,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

MAS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $55.60. 115,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

