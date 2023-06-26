Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Evergy worth $73,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.85. 66,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

