Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 205,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,035. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

