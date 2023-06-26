Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $166.11. 208,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,456. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

