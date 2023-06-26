Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 330,904 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330,904 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $211.21. The company had a trading volume of 790,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,463. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

