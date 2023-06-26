Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $379.00. 301,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,012. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $359.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.22 and its 200-day moving average is $365.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

