Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.68. 1,759,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

