Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $293.73 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00011805 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $293.73 million and $73.66 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

