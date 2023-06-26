Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 545.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.89. The company had a trading volume of 348,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,012. The company has a market capitalization of $358.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.