Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day moving average is $365.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $359.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

