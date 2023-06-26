McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $290.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.