Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Methanex by 3,855.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

