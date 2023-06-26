M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Purchases £3,969 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Edward Braham purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £3,969 ($5,078.69).

Edward Braham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of M&G stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($77,461.16).

M&G Stock Performance

LON MNG traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 188.77 ($2.42). 3,655,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.78. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.42, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&G Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.16) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.79) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.80).

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

