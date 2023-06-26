Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 555222384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £445,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

