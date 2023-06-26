Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $459.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $459.86 million and $14.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,046,646,893 coins and its circulating supply is 923,833,725 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,046,542,492.8400393 with 923,588,323.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48198488 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $11,049,123.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

