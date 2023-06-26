Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 5.6%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 810,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,515,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,335,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 409,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 237,176 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

