Mizuho Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.85.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.