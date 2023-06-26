Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $177.40 million and $2.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00043495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,260,308 coins and its circulating supply is 669,089,366 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.