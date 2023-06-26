Moonbeam Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.30 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $173.58 million and $3.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,274,787 coins and its circulating supply is 669,107,795 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.