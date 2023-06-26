Morgan Stanley Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to $153.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

