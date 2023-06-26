Morgan Stanley Boosts Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to $153.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Nestlé Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
