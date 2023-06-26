Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

GIS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 616,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,074. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

