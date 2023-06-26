Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PNC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.