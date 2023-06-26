Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

3M stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 911,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

