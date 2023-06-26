MXC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One MXC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01325808 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,309,861.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

