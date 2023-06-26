My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 53.2% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 64.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $774,634.77 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

