Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 1% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $42,927.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Navcoin alerts:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,431,248 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

