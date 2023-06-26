Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $426.67. 854,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

