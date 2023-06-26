NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 53,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

