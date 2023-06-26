NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $59.29. 109,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

