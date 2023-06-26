Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.