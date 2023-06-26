Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $447.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

