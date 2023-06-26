Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 113,596 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

