Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.20. 275,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

