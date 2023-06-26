Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. 1,086,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

