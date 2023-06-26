Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $375,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. 13,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,192. The stock has a market cap of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

