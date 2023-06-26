Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,090. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.