Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

COO stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $370.73. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,202. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.93 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

