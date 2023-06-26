NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.80 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
