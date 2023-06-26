NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.80 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

