NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.7 %

NUVA opened at $41.05 on Thursday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

