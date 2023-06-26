Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.96

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 78855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

