Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Olin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

