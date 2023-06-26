OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 132 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,560. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

