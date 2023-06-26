OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,001 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 1.34% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

RINF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.53. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

